VeydooMax Teases the New X6 at Bangkok International Motor Show, Taking the Ride Series Message Beyond Southeast Asia

VeydooMax Brand Look: “The Future Is Here”

BANGKOK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outdoor lifestyle brand VeydooMax has previewed the upcoming X6, a new product from its VeydooMax Ride series, following its appearance at the Bangkok International Motor Show. Planned for launch in July 2026, the teaser is designed to do more than speak to Thailand or Southeast Asia alone. It is also intended to carry the Ride series message to ADV riders worldwide through a stage with strong regional energy and international visibility.

Within VeydooMax’s broader outdoor positioning, the Ride series is dedicated to products built for real riding use. That includes commuting, weekend rides, group riding, and longer journeys across changing road and weather conditions.

According to VeydooMax, the X6 will carry forward the brand’s “Smarter Ride, Tougher Build” philosophy while delivering further refinements in the areas riders care about most. The new model is being developed around clearer outdoor visibility, smoother smart connectivity, more practical ride-recording capabilities, and rider-assistance functions that feel genuinely relevant in real-world situations. For daily commuters, the X6 is designed to offer a cleaner and more stable cockpit experience; for riders who enjoy weekend escapes and group rides, it is also being built to better support navigation, communication, ride capture, and greater confidence on the road.

Compared with the previous generation, the direction of the X6 is not simply to add more functions, but to make those functions work together more naturally. It is being developed as a more integrated experience, bringing display, connectivity, imaging, alerts, and remote capabilities into a more unified rider interface. The goal is to reduce distraction while riding, improve access to key information, and provide greater support in moments such as parking, remote check-ins, and unexpected situations.

VeydooMax said additional details about the X6 will be released closer to launch.

Showcasing Ride System and AI Safety Assistance in Bangkok

About VeydooMax

VeydooMax is an outdoor lifestyle brand focused on exploration, mobility, and creating more natural connections between people, technology, and gear. Its VeydooMax Ride series is dedicated to riding-focused products designed for users who value everyday riding, long-distance travel, and outdoor adventure.

Media Contact

Mik

Integrated Marketing Manager

marketing@veydoomax.com

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