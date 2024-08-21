Very sad, “Petchara” cried while pouring water on the corpse of “Charin”, her life partner.



Mourning for ‘Petchara Chaowarat’, tearfully pouring water on the body of ‘Charin Nantanakorn’, her life partner who had taken care of her for 50 years. Fellow artists and fans gathered at Wat That Thong to mourn.

Today (21 August) at 3:00 PM, Mr. Thanin Intharathep, President of the Luk Krung Singers Association of Thailand, presided over the water pouring ceremony for the corpse of Mr. Charin Nantanakorn, a national artist and famous contemporary singer, who died of old age at the age of 91 at the Police Hospital yesterday.

With his partner, Mrs. Petchara Chaowarat and his family, consisting of both daughters, siblings, and grandchildren of Mr. Charin Nantanakorn, as well as contemporary artists such as Yodchai Meksuwan, National Artist in the Performing Arts field, including his partner, Ornwi Sajjananon, Winai Panthurat, singer of the band Impossible and National Artist in the Thai Pop Singing field, Nanthida Kaewbuasai, a famous singer and president of the Samut Prakan Provincial Administrative Organi

zation, along with Nong Pleng, daughter of an MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, Pornpimol Manruthai, a Channel 7 drama producer and the copyright holder of almost all of Charin’s more than 100 songs, Wasu Saengsingkaew, and Tua Rae Chernyim, who also joined the ceremony.

Ornwi Sajjanan opened up that she felt heartbroken when she heard the news that her partner and respected elder, the person who helped push her to be famous in the music industry, had passed away. In July, she visited him at the Police General Hospital, where he was still able to talk. She also told Khun Acharin to get well soon and to organize a concert together. When he passed away, she felt heartbroken. She personally has no lingering regrets because during his lifetime, we have always done good to each other. She would like to implore Thai people to see the value of elderly artists because in the past, they were forgotten after a certain time, unlike other countries that value elderly artists because they are considered people who bring hap

piness to society.

???? ??????? ?????????? ??????? ??????? ???????? ?????????????????, ???????????????????? ????????????????, ???????????, ????????????????????????? ?????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????????????? ? ???????????????????????????????? ????????????? ???? 2522 ??????????????????????????? ??????????? ???????? ??????????????????????????????????????? ??????????????????? ????????? ???????????????? ?????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????? ?????????????????????? ????? ??????? ???????? ??????????-??????? ?????????? ????????

?????????????????????? ??????? ???? ??????? ???????????????????????????? ???-??????? ????????????????????? ??? ??????????????? ???????????????? ?????????? ????????????? ?????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ????? ?????????? ???????????????? ??????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????????

2 ???? ??????????????????????????? ?????????????????????????

????????? 17.00 ?. ?????????????????????????? ????????????????????? ????????????????????? ?????????? ???????? ?????????????? ???????????????? (???????????-???????) ?.?.2541 ??????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ??????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ????????????? ??????????????? ??????? ???????????????????????????????????????????, ????????????????????????? ??????????????? ??????????????????????, ??????????????????????? ???????????? ??????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????? ???????????????? ????????????????? ?????????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????????????????????? ?????? ??.??.??.????????????????? ????? (?????) ????????????????

?????????????????????????? ??????????????????????? ???????? ????????????????? 27 ?.?. ?????? 18.30 ?. ? ???? 9 ?????????? ??????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ??????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????? 14.00-18.00

?. ??????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ??????????????????????????????????????

????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ?????????????? ???????????????? ???????? ????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ?????????????????? ?????????????? ???????? ????????? ?????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????? ??????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ?????????????? ???????? ???????????????????????? ?????????? ????? ??????????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????? ???? ???????? ???????????????????????? ????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????????????? ????????????? ????????????????? ???????????? ?????????????? ?????????????????????

Wanwan said that since her birthday, her mother would play her grandfather’s songs all the time, which made her remember every song. Therefore, she was very attached to her grandfather. Every time she went to visit him, he was always in a good mood and made her laugh. And ever

y time everyone went to visit him, he always had funny stories to tell. He is an artist who cares about his health. Even at 80-90 years old, he still sings live and does not use lip-syncing. Sometimes when he goes to concerts, they often put the oxygen tank behind the stage because they are afraid that his grandfather will go into shock. He is an artist who is worthy of admiration.

When the press asked if there was anything she regretted not doing for her grandfather, Waen answered tearfully that she regretted not seeing her great-grandfather at that time. She could only video call him, and he cried. He wanted to see his great-grandchildren. He loves children, but we couldn’t go. We talked about bringing him home when he got home from the hospital, but it was too late. But today, he brought his daughter to see her great-grandfather for the last time.

The reporter asked how Grandma Eve Petchara was feeling. Waen Waen stated that one reason Grandma has the strength and has been able to fight until today is be

cause Grandma is worried about Grandma Petchara because the doctor told the family since last year that Grandma would not live past the end of the year. But she has been fighting all along, which has been for more than 6 months. That is because they always believed that Grandma was very worried about his partner.

Throughout the time that Grandpa was in the hospital, we didn’t tell Grandma how bad his condition was because we were afraid that Grandma wouldn’t be able to take it anymore. Until the doctor recently informed us that he couldn’t take it anymore, so the family had to inform Grandma. At that time, everyone was very worried about Grandma. We were afraid that she wouldn’t be able to take it anymore and what would we do? But it turned out that Grandma was very strong. She didn’t cry or throw a tantrum. She just held Grandpa’s hand and held it the entire time until the last second that he passed.

Now I admit that I am very worried about my grandmother’s mental state because in the past she was someone

who thought too much and liked to keep her feelings to herself. I am afraid that in the future she will not be able to keep them to herself anymore and her feelings will come out. From now on, the family will have to find a way to help my grandmother’s mental state closely

Source: Thai News Agency