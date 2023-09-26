‘Venice: Fontana and Tancredi’, event in Milan by Christie’s and Grimaldi Alliance

‘Venice: Fontana and Tancredi’, event in Milan by Christie’s and Grimaldi Alliance

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The conference ‘Venice: Fontana and Tancredi’ will take place today, September 26, at 6.30pm in Milan, at the Grimaldi Alliance headquarters located at 12 Corso Europa. The event is organised by the renowned auction house Christie’s in collaboration with Grimaldi Alliance.

This event offers contemporary art enthusiasts the opportunity to explore the world of two significant figures from 20th-century Italy: Lucio Fontana and Tancredi Parmeggiani.

Among the speakers scheduled to participate are Mariolina Bassetti, Chairman of Post-War & Contemporary Art at Christie’s, Renato Pennisi, International Specialist in Post-War & Contemporary Art at Christie’s, and Francesco Sciaudone, Managing Partner of Grimaldi Alliance.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse – ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb8af738-8e67-4ebb-a534-c3e847337d38

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8928829

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
September 2023
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.