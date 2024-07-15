Search
Close this search box.

Uttaradit, a super fun and totally in love trip


You can travel in the rainy season with cool weather. Visit the city of Lablae and experience the charm of Uttaradit, a small city with many good things hidden in it. The land of legends. Pay homage to the old temples of Uttaradit. See the magical beauty of the Lablae city gate. Delicious until you can’t find your way home with the Lablae durian. Food lovers will definitely love the local northern food. I must say that Uttaradit is a lovely city. Once you go, you’ll fall in love. I’m not lying. Traveling to “Uttaradit” is the best.

#Instant happiness when traveling in Thailand

#Instant happiness when visiting cities

#Amazingthailand

#Tourism Authority of Thailand TAT

#Visit Uttaradit

#Wat Phra Borommathat Tung Yang

#Laplae City Gate Arch

#Laplae Durian

#Rainy season travel

Source: Thai News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2024
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.