Uttaradit, a super fun and totally in love trip



You can travel in the rainy season with cool weather. Visit the city of Lablae and experience the charm of Uttaradit, a small city with many good things hidden in it. The land of legends. Pay homage to the old temples of Uttaradit. See the magical beauty of the Lablae city gate. Delicious until you can’t find your way home with the Lablae durian. Food lovers will definitely love the local northern food. I must say that Uttaradit is a lovely city. Once you go, you’ll fall in love. I’m not lying. Traveling to “Uttaradit” is the best.

Source: Thai News Agency