UPDATE: ICHAM Launches Open-Ended VCC Fund of Autocall Structured Products

SINGAPORE, April 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ICHAM Pte Ltd (ICHAM), a leading regional multi-family office and asset manager, has launched a new open-ended Singapore Variable Capital Company (VCC) fund focused on autocall structured products. The fund is available exclusively to accredited and institutional investors.

The fund offers access to a professionally managed portfolio of structured products in a fund format, providing a simplified, institutional approach and complementing diversified equity portfolios with equity-like return characteristics and a focus on lower volatility.

“We are excited to introduce this investment solution to the Asian market,” said Archan Chamapun, CEO of ICHAM. “The fund provides accredited and institutional investors with access to a professionally managed portfolio of autocall structured products, which have traditionally been distributed by private banks as individual investments that may involve concentrated exposures and less transparent fee structures.”

Felix Chew, lead Portfolio Manager of the fund said: “The strategy is designed to complement diversified portfolios by providing access to structured product investments through a professionally managed approach.”

The fund adopts an institutional approach, with a focus on risk management, ongoing oversight, and a transparent, investor-aligned fee structure.

This strategy is intended to complement broader investment portfolios by offering an alternative source of exposure through a diversified pool of such investments.

About ICHAM

ICHAM is a leading regional multi-family office and asset manager, recognized for its expertise in alternative asset classes and structured products. Since 2019, it has been serving accredited and institutional investors with tailored investment solutions. ICHAM holds a Capital Markets Services Licence for Fund Management and is an Exempt Financial Adviser, regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

The firm’s investment philosophy focuses on providing institutional-grade investment solutions with transparent fee structures and disciplined risk management. ICHAM’s team combines decades of experience in Asian financial markets with expertise in structured products, alternative investments, and portfolio management.

Important Notice

This press release is issued for information purposes only. It does not constitute and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any investment or service. The fund is available only to “Accredited Investors” or “Institutional Investors” as defined under the Singapore Securities and Futures Act 2001.

Investments involve risks, including the possible loss of principal. Any views expressed are subject to change and should not be relied upon as investment advice.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has not reviewed this document.

Contact: ICHAM Pte Ltd Email: press@icham.sg | Phone: +65 6911 5220 Website: https://icham.sg/

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