Under the Theme ‘A Matter of Time’: The Sixth edition of the Summit, organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, will take place at Manarat Al Saadiyat from 3 to 5 March 2024

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the new dates for the sixth edition of its leading global forum, Culture Summit Abu Dhabi. This renowned thought leadership gathering will return to Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from 3 to 5 March 2024.

Held under the theme A Matter of Time, this edition will gather an exceptional collection of thought leaders from the various fields such as art, heritage, media, music, museums, public policy, and technology. They will investigate how the role that culture – which so often holds together past, present, future – could play in helping us navigate this moment of inflection in the way we relate to the notion of time. The sessions will shift away from ‘mechanical time’ – characteristic of our contemporary era – to a ‘new cultural time’, one that is realigned with the rhythm of human awareness and nature.

Each day, the Summit programme will follow a specific sub-theme to unpack how our relation to time is evolving, examine the challenges this evolution represents for the culture and creative sectors, and provide focused, functional solutions. The agenda will feature keynotes, plenary sessions, panel discussions, artist talks, case study workshops, creative conversations, policy sessions, cultural performances, and a visual art exhibition.

The event’s key global partners include UNESCO, Economist Impact, Design Museum, Google, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation, and the Recording Academy®.

Additional Culture Summit Abu Dhabi partners include Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, Arab World Institute, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Club de Madrid, Cultural Foundation, IFACCA, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD and World Cities Culture Forum, and Zayed National Museum, among others.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

