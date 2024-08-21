Udon Thani farmers are depressed as flooding affects nearly a thousand rai of their fields.



Udon Thani Province: Rainfall for 2 consecutive days, flooding thousands of rai of farmland, the worst in 15 years. Officials warn people downstream of the river to move their belongings to higher ground and watch out for flash floods.

Udon Thani Province has had rain for 2 consecutive days. In Chai Wan District, rice fields behind the fresh market, Village No. 2, have been flooded, covering thousands of rai of land. This is considered the worst flooding in 15 years. This is the source of the Songkhram and Pao Rivers. It is expected that the water will flow along Huai Songkhram, passing through Ban Ya Subdistrict, Nong Han District, Thung Fon District, and Ban Dung District before flowing into the Mekong River. People living downstream along the route are warned to move their belongings to higher ground and closely watch out for flash floods.

Similarly, at Ban Phon Ngam, Village No. 1, Tambon Phon Ngam, Amphoe Nong Han, water comes from Nong Thung Yang and flows through Huai Chao Ek. Right now, the water h

as flooded over 100 rai of rice fields. The village headman revealed that it had been raining for several days in a row, resulting in a large amount of rain. If the water does not subside within 7 days, the growing rice will certainly rot and die. Some villagers took the opportunity of the flood to move their rice along the stream and roadsides, catching fish in the wild.

SET joins in helping flood victims

. The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has helped flood victims in several provinces by delivering relief bags to the Department of Military Civil Affairs, Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, to be used to provide medical supplies and consumer goods to help the people. This is in line with the operational guidelines that focus on social and environmental development, with an emphasis on caring for victims of various disasters and the vulnerable.

Source: Thai News Agency