Two individuals detained for illegally possessing deceased rare animals



Ha Tinh: Police in Huong Son district, the central province of Ha Tinh have announced a decision to launch legal proceedings against and issue a four-month temporary detention order for two local residents on charge of violating regulations on the protection of endangered and rare animals.

The two are Tran Anh Tuan and Nguyen Tien Dung, born in 1974 and 1973 and residing in the district’s Pho Chau and Tay Son towns, respectively.

On December 20, Tuan was caught red-handed possessing six carcasses and a skull of a dead animal, which were later verified to belong to the Javan rhinoceros, tiger, and ibex species. The next day, five dead tigers preserved in a frozen state were uncovered at Dung’s residence.

These rare and endangered animals were brought into the country by Tuan and Dung from Laos for consumption. Dung admitted he had bought the dead tigers for personal use and the remaining ones to sell to those interested.

The police are currently handling the case in accordance with legal regulations./.

Sou

rce: Vietnam News Agency