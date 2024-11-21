Train Collides with Car on Tracks; Driver Escapes with Minor Injuries.



Bangkok: A train collided with a sedan that was stuck on the railway tracks due to traffic congestion, resulting in a miraculous escape for the driver. The incident occurred when the vehicle became trapped as the barriers descended, blocking any means of escape either forward or backward.

According to Thai News Agency, the driver, facing an imminent collision, made a quick decision to turn the steering wheel, positioning the car in such a way that the train struck it from behind. This strategic maneuver resulted in only minor injuries to the driver, who managed to survive the potentially fatal crash. Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, urging drivers to exercise caution near railway crossings.