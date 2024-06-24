Search
Close this search box.

Tra Co communal house festival at borderland


Tra Co communal house festival is undergo in Tra Co ward, the border city of Mong Cai, Quang Ninh province. This year’s festival began on July 5 (the last day of the fifth lunar month each year) and will close on July 8 to honor the tutelary genies of the village and pray for the villagers. The Tra Co communal house was built in the late Le Dynasty (1428 – 1788). The 600-year-old house in the Vietnamese architectural style at the center of the village is a border marker of culture and history affirming Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
July 2024
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.