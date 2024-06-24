Tra Co communal house festival at borderland



Tra Co communal house festival is undergo in Tra Co ward, the border city of Mong Cai, Quang Ninh province. This year’s festival began on July 5 (the last day of the fifth lunar month each year) and will close on July 8 to honor the tutelary genies of the village and pray for the villagers. The Tra Co communal house was built in the late Le Dynasty (1428 – 1788). The 600-year-old house in the Vietnamese architectural style at the center of the village is a border marker of culture and history affirming Vietnam’s territorial sovereignty.

Source: Vietnam News Agency