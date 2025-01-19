Tik Zero’s Absence at Nong Junior’s Funeral Raises Questions About Compensation Negotiations



Bangkok: Tik Zero, a well-known singer, visited Wat Phra Sri Mahathat in Bang Khen to pay respects to Nong Junior, amidst a somber atmosphere. The father of the deceased expressed readiness to negotiate compensation, while the legal case continues.





According to Thai News Agency, the body of Mr. Jakkraphat, known as Nong Junior, aged 22, who was injured in an accident involving Tik Zero’s van on October 10, 2014, and passed away on January 18, was laid at Hall 8. The accident also claimed the life of his sister, Ms. Thianporn, and another person on Sukhaphiban 5 Road. Friends and family gathered for the water pouring ceremony, offering support amid tears.





The media remained stationed to see if Tik Zero would attend the funeral. By 5:00 p.m., there was no sign of Tik Zero as preparations continued. Mr. Jiravat, Junior’s father, revealed that Tik Zero had expressed condolences through a Line message, stating he was in Surat Thani Province and intended to attend the ceremony.





Despite the intention, Tik Zero had not arrived by the end of the water pouring ceremony, nor had his representatives. The family remained open to his presence but had not received any symbolic gestures such as a wreath. Tik Zero’s travel from Surat Thani made his timely arrival uncertain.





Negotiations over compensation had last occurred in December 2014, while Junior was alive. The family remains open to further discussions now that circumstances have changed. The legal process will proceed, with the case file moving to the prosecutor’s office for further actions.





At 6:23 p.m., the monks completed their chanting, and Tik Zero, along with two friends, arrived to pay respects. The funeral rites are scheduled over three nights from January 19-21, 2025, with cremation on January 22.

