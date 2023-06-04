Throughout Thailand, more thunderstorms, Bangkok-perimeter, 40% of rain

Bangkok, June 4-Meteorological Department Reports throughout Thailand, increasing thunderstorms Some heavy rain in the eastern and southern parts of Bangkok and its vicinity, thunderstorms in 40% of the area, and the Andaman Sea waves are quite strong.

The Meteorological Department forecasts the weather for the next 24 hours. Thailand has more thunderstorms. With some heavy rain in the eastern and southern regions, people in those areas are asked to be careful of the danger of heavy rain and accumulated rain. which may cause flash floods and flash floods especially in the foothill slopes near waterways and lowland areas This is because the rather strong southwest monsoon still prevails over the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low pressure cell covers upper Vietnam.

For wind waves in the Andaman Sea are quite strong. The waves are 2-3 meters high in the upper Andaman Sea, more than 3 meters in thunderstorm areas, and 1-2 meters in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, and more than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas. All sailors in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas. For small boats in the upper Andaman Sea, they should refrain from leaving the shore until June 6, 2023 as well.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6:00 a.m. today to 6:00 a.m. tomorrow.

Northern Part: Thunderstorms in 30 per cent of the area with gusty winds in some places. Mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun, minimum temperature 24-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 35-39 degrees Celsius, southwest wind speed 10-20 km/hr.

Northeast: Thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area with gusty winds in some places. Mostly in the provinces of Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 35-38 degrees Celsius, southwesterly winds 10-20 km / h.

Central region with thunderstorms in 40 per cent of the area, mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Songkhram. Minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 35-37 degrees Celsius, southwesterly winds 10-20 km / h.

Eastern region: 60 percent thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain Mostly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, minimum temperature 26-29 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 32-37 degrees Celsius, southwest winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters in thundershower areas. more than 2 meters tall

Southern region (east coast) 60 percent thunderstorms and some heavy rain. Mostly in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces, minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 34-38 degrees Celsius, southwest winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and thunderstorm areas. more than 2 meters tall

Southern region (west coast) 70 percent thunderstorms and some heavy rain. In Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket provinces, minimum temperature 25-27 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 31-34 degrees Celsius. From Phuket up: southwesterly winds 20-40 km/hr. Wave height 2-3 meters. There are more than 3 meters in thundershowers. From Krabi downward: southwesterly winds 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and more than 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and its vicinity have thunderstorms in 40 percent of the area, mostly during the afternoon and evening. Minimum temperature 27-28 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 34-37 degrees Celsius, southwest wind speed 10-20 km / h.-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency