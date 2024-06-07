The victim cried while playing on an amusement device and his leg was broken in 3 parts. After 2 months there was no relief.

Bangkok: Ms. Onthiwa, who was injured while playing on a playground equipment along with her boyfriend, Mr. Wichan, filed a complaint with Mr. Ekkaphop. Noble yellow The founder of the Saimai page must survive. From the case of going to an amusement park and falling from a ride with substandard equipment, breaking my leg in 3 parts. After 2 months there was no healing.

Ms. Orathiwa said the incident occurred on 7 April 2024 in the area of Sa Kaeo Province. The event was held between 22 March – 7 April 2024. That day was the last day that the attractions would be closed. He and his children went to see and play on other playground equipment. Many players and got to play on the play equipment that was a round disco plate There is a cover at the back for the final ride. Before playing, I stood and watched several times. And the child wanted to play around 8:00 p.m., so he was able to play with the amusement equipment and spin it around. The ride does not have safety equipment but is thought to be safe.

Ms. Ont

hiwa said that after playing for a while, her shoes fell off and her hand fell off and she fell. At that time the player was at 45 degrees when I was about to go back up to sit and play again. But before you sit down and grab the railing, your shoes will fall off again. So he bent over to put on his shoes to lock his ankles. While bending over to enter the player, opening the player causes the player to tip over. and made him fall As he fell, he felt his legs flip over and roll down. Then, in less than 30 seconds, the ankle began to swell. Later, the manager came and told him not to move and wait for about 10 minutes, so he went to Yupparaj Sa Kaeo Hospital. After an X-ray, the doctor said that his leg was broken. So a soft splint was put on, injections given, and medicine taken home. Because the leg was very swollen, surgery was not possible immediately. The doctor then made an appointment for surgery on April 17th.

Ms. Orathiwa said that later on April 9 and April 10, she came to the hospital for x-rays, a

nd on April 17, she came to stay in the hospital and had surgery on April 19. From 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and was discharged from the hospital on April 23. He received injuries from 3 broken bones in his left ankle and damaged ligaments. and there were many broken bones. The manager of the attraction was in constant contact with the fans. He made an appointment to come visit but never came. Throughout the time of treatment at the hospital

Miss Orathiwa said the manager told her boyfriend that if you have any insurance rights, use them all. As for the player, there is no warranty. But don’t be afraid to take responsibility for everything until you can walk. On the day of surgery, the cost was 160,000 baht. We had to pay the difference of 36,000 baht, which he was responsible for. At the time of the incident, he did not report the incident because he believed and trusted the manager’s words.

While Mr. Wichan continued that later on May 22, someone was changed to negotiate. There is another expense for treatmen

t at a private hospital, amounting to 137,000 baht, which must be disbursed as the negotiator said. When this certificate was sent, irregularities began, claiming that the owner had gone abroad. The human resources department has sometimes not approved it. Almost 2 months have passed and there is still no compensation for the lack of income and compensation for the damage that has occurred. He wanted to come in and take care of him because his girlfriend didn’t work after the incident. Ready to say The mistake I made was that I didn’t keep a diary, but instead trusted my word that I would take responsibility for everything and recommended that I bring documents to withdraw.

Mr. Ekkaphop said that from what he saw, he would have to inquire with Sa Kaeo Province and Muang Sa Kaeo Police Station. How is it allowed to have a play equipment located there? There is no safety and the equipment is not safe. However, every time you play, you must collect a fee of 60 baht per time per person. and collect an entrance f

ee of 15 baht. If you are watching the news, hurry and come and provide relief to the victims.

