The two PPRP factions clashed with each other, ‘Uncle Pom’s children’ acting as the opposition for the first time



Palang Pracharath Party, 2 poles clash after “Uncle Pom’s children” act as the opposition for the first time, teasing the female PM and the cabinet as inherited, lamenting the 39 votes but being kicked to the opposition

The parliamentary meeting on the agenda of the government policy statement by Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, chaired by Mr. Mongkol Surachat, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, by Mr. Chaimongkol Chairab, MP of the Palang Pracharath Party on the side of General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party, debated as the opposition for the first time. He opened by saying that as soon as he saw Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra, he thought of the phrase that Thai people have food to eat, money to spend, honor and dignity. But the hope of Thai people began to shine. But when the names of the cabinet appeared, it began to fade because it consisted of 70-80% of the old people. It was like old wine in a new bottle, with additional labels. Some fathers re

placed sons, some sons replaced fathers, and some younger siblings replaced older siblings. This does not mean that he is not a good person, but will he be able to govern the country or not? Because this cabinet consists of many parts, whether it is a historical defect that is a result of the Communist Party of Thailand, which has a position that power must come from the end of a gun, and there are also career ministers who have been in power for 16-17 terms, and the new people who came in were also inherited by blood, to the point that the media even called This cabinet is called “inherited”. It has just become clear that this cabinet cannot expect results.

Mr. Chaimongkol also said that if the Prime Minister’s policy statement is implemented, the country will definitely develop, but many policies seem hopeless, such as the “entertainment complex”. He believes that there will be jobs, but Thais will probably end up dealing cards or being receptionists, but the rich will still be in the same 10 families. The

refore, this kind of policy shows that it is a policy of the elite, for the elite and large capital groups. He is therefore hopeless from the behavior that he has done. As for the policy of giving away 10,000 baht, he wants to ask whether it was well planned or not, because if it were given as cash, it would have ended already.

Mr. Chaimongkol also said that when looking at the origin of the government, the image that the people perceive is a lie. Where is it that the party that raised 39 votes told them to be the opposition, but the party that abstained invited them to be the government?

During Mr. Chaimongkol’s debate, Mr. Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn, an MP on Colonel Thammanat Prompao’s side, stood up to protest against the debaters who were violating the rules and repeatedly made sarcastic remarks. He said that if he went back two weeks ago, the debaters would have agreed with this policy statement, but today, for some reason, they changed their minds. Therefore, he asked the chairman to remind the debate

rs to follow the meeting rules.

Then Mr. Chaimongkol continued his discussion, saying, ‘Today, I can answer the protesters that I am performing my duty as the opposition. As the opposition, I must perform my duty to monitor the government. Today, I do not want this government to come in to reap benefits, relying on the people, claiming democracy, but reap benefits in a greedy, greedy manner.’

Source: Thai News Agency