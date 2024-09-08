The spokesman of the Palang Pracharath Party revealed that the government’s policies meet the needs of the people.



Akaradet”, spokesman of the Palang Pracharath Party, revealed that the government’s policies meet the needs of the people. He believes that the Ministry of Energy and Industry are clear on every issue. He asked the opposition to debate constructively and develop new political forms. Do not use the policy statement stage as a disguised no-confidence motion.

Mr. Akaradej Wongpitakroj, Member of Parliament for Ratchaburi Province, District 4, Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, as spokesman for the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, revealed regarding the cabinet’s policy statement to the parliament that on 12-13 September 2024, there will be a joint meeting of the parliament for the cabinet to state its policy to the parliament, according to Section 162 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand.

First, the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party strongly believes that the government’s policies will be able to solve problems and improve the quality of life of the people, especially in the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Indu

stry, which have been working continuously.

For the Ministry of Energy under the supervision of Mr. Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy, the main policy is to ‘dismantle, reduce, release, create’ the energy price structure to restore fairness to the people, whether it is oil prices, gas prices, and electricity prices, which has progressed significantly, as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy has continuously announced the progress. It is expected that the operation will be completed in a short period of time from now.

Next, in the debate on the Cabinet’s policy statement to the parliament, I firmly believe that the opposition MPs will debate according to the regulations that have suggestions for the administration of the country, as they did during the consideration of the 2025 budget bill, which did not result in many protests. I sincerely hope that this debate will not use the parliament as a platform for a vote o

f no confidence in the ministers.

If the discussion is constructive, I strongly believe that it will be a use of parliamentary mechanisms to create a good political atmosphere, which will have positive effects in other areas such as trade and investment, etc.

Finally, I firmly believe that every ministry, especially the two ministries, namely the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Industry, will make their policy statements clear and will certainly be able to build confidence among the people.

Source: Thai News Agency