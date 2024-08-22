The Royal Thai Army mobilized to help flood victims in several northern provinces.



The Royal Thai Army mobilized personnel and equipment to the fullest extent of its ability to urgently help people affected by floods in the northern region.

Lt. Col. Ying Yada Chotichutrakul, Assistant Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Army, said about the flash floods and forest runoff that have inundated houses in many areas of the North that General Charoenchai Hinthao, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army/Director of the Royal Thai Army Disaster Relief Center, is concerned about the people affected by the floods. Therefore, he has assigned the Disaster Relief Center of the Third Army Area along with local government agencies to closely monitor the situation and mobilize personnel and equipment to the best of their ability to provide urgent assistance to the people since yesterday (21 August) and continuing until now in many provinces, including Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, and Phetchabun.

In Chiang Rai Province, the Royal Volunteer Command Center Region 3 has been monitoring the flood situation and flas

h floods in Wiang Kaen and Thoeng Districts. The 31st Ranger Regiment Task Force has provided assistance in moving the property of the victims at Pang Hat Sahasart School in Wiang Kaen District. The 37th Military Circle Disaster Relief Center has coordinated with government agencies to dig out the soil from the houses of the people affected by the landslide in Mae Fah Luang District. In Phayao Province, the 34th Military Circle Disaster Relief Center has filled sandbags, moved belongings, and assisted the elderly from the affected houses in Tambon Khue Wiang, Dok Kham Tai District.

In Nan Province, Thung Chang District, Task Force 32, together with government agencies and community leaders, helped move belongings and provided convenience to the people, including organizing a medical team from the 38th Military Circle to provide health checks to people in flood-affected areas in the area.

In addition, the 38th Military Circle Disaster Relief Center helped move things for people in Nan Municipality, Mueang Na

n District, because the water level continued to rise. In Phetchabun Province, a large amount of water flooded Wang Pong District, causing damage to many houses and schools. The 11th Signal Battalion, 1st Cavalry Division, organized personnel to move people affected by the disaster, including helping move things to higher ground, and providing convenience to people in the area.

In this regard, disaster victims in the northern region can contact the Disaster Relief Center of the Third Army Area for assistance at 055 – 242859, 24 hours a day .

Source: Thai News Agency