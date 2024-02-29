

Betong: 28 Feb. – The Prime Minister visits the Betong Winter Flower Garden. Plus, try making flower-scented candles before taking photos with the Lahu tribe.

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Come and visit the activities within the Betong Temperature Flower Garden. (Suan Muen Buppa) Tanoh Mae Ro Subdistrict, Betong District, Yala Province, with the Lahu tribe welcoming Ready to give flowers The Prime Minister also experimented with making scented candles from wilted fresh flowers. which is an activity for tourists who come to visit the Garden of Ten Thousand Blossoms Take it back as a souvenir.

Later, the Prime Minister listened to the lecture. In the Winter Flower Project Museum Before taking photos and selfies as souvenirs with the Lahu tribe Officials and civil servants -Thai News Agency

