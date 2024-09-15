The Prime Minister urgently ordered the establishment of an operations center to help flood victims.



The Prime Minister urgently ordered the establishment of a ‘Flood Relief Operations Center’ and the establishment of a ‘Committee on the Administration and Management of Flood, Storm, and Landslide Situations’ with the chairman of the committee himself to handle the floods. The first meeting will be held on 16 Sep at Government House.

There is a news report from Government House that on September 16, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minister, will call a meeting of all agencies to prepare to deal with and solve the flooding problem, along with setting up an operation center to help flood victims. There will be 2 committees set up: 1. Establishment of the Flood Relief Operation Center (DROC), and 2. Committee to manage and administer the flood, storm, and mudslide situation, and to set up a center to support the management and administration of the situation, with the Prime Minister as the chairman, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense as the vice chairman, and the Deputy Prime Minister an

d Minister of Interior as the vice chairman.

The news report stated that the committee consists of the Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, the Minister of Public Health, the Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, the Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, the Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department, the Director-General of the Department of Mineral Resources, the Director-General of the Meteorological Department, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, the Commander of the Army Development Command, the Director-General of the Department of Civil Affairs of the Royal Thai Army, the Director of the Water Resources Information Institute (Public Organization), the Deput

y Secretary-General of the Office of National Water Resources (Mr. Chayan Muangsong), the Director of the Geo-Informatics Application and Management Office, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization).

As the Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, member and secretary, and the Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, member and assistant secretary

In this regard, there will be a meeting of all agencies to integrate the solution to the flood problem and provide relief to those affected in all areas of the country. The first meeting will be held on September 16 at Government House. All committees will hold an integrated meeting to order the urgent assistance to those affected by the flood and urgently resolve the problems of those affected.

The Prime Minister also tweeted X, saying, ‘Tomorrow I will call a meeting of the team at Government House to prepare to set up the Flood Relief Operations Cen

ter (FLOC), the Flood, Storm and Landslide Situation Management Committee, and the establishment of the Support Center for Operations and Management of the Situation.

To enable all sectors to integrate and manage this flood crisis more flexibly and quickly. #floods #floods in the North #floods in Chiang Rai #floods in Nong Khai .

Source: Thai News Agency