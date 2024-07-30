The Prime Minister praised the performance of “May Ratchanok” who won her first Olympic victory.



Bangkok, Government spokesman reveals that the Prime Minister admires the performance of “May” Ratchanok Intanon, who successfully won the first badminton competition, women’s singles, group stage, Olympic Paris 2024, and sends encouragement to all athletes in the next round of the competition.

Mr. Chai Wachirong, the government spokesman, revealed that Mr. Settha Thavisin, the Prime Minister, congratulated ‘May’ Ratchanok Intanon, a Thai female badminton athlete, after she performed outstandingly in the women’s singles badminton competition, group stage, at the Olympic Paris 2024 at the Adidas Arena in Paris, France, by successfully winning the first competition. He also sent encouragement to all athletes in the next round of the competition and encouraged Thai athletes who did their best. This is an opportunity and experience on the international stage. He asked them not to lose hope, to keep practicing, and to believe in their own potential.

The Prime Minister’s Office spokesman said that in the women’s

singles badminton competition, group stage, “May” Ratchanok Intanon, world number 21 from Thailand, met Lianne TAN, world number 55 from Belgium. It turned out that Ratchanok Intanon made an excellent debut in the first field at the Olympic Paris 2024, winning 2-0 sets with scores of 21-8 and 21-8.

The 33rd Olympics Paris 2024 will be held from 26 July to 11 August 2024 in Paris, France. We invite Thai sports fans to send encouragement and cheer for all Thai athletes in the next round of the competition. Today, there are more Thai athletes competing, such as women’s boxing 54 kg. Round of 16 at 5:20 p.m. (Thailand time), men’s badminton doubles, Group B, 8:40 p.m. (Thailand time), and men’s boxing 51 kg. Qualifying Round – Round of 16, 8:30 p.m. (Thailand time).

‘The Prime Minister admires and congratulates ‘Nong May’ Ratchanok Intanon on her success, which is the pride of all Thais. He would like to send encouragement to all Thai athletes in the next round of the competition. He asks them not to worry and

to enjoy playing sports. For those who are disappointed, do not be disappointed. Use the experience to train and develop Thai sports. All Thais are always ready to support her,’ said Mr. Chai.

Source: Thai News Agency