The Prime Minister is serious about solving the PM 2.5 dust problem.



Bangkok, A government spokesperson reveals that the Prime Minister is serious about making the dust condition from PM 2.5 retrospective in Chiang Mai Province, Chang Phueak Subdistrict, Mueang District, today more than double better than last year and continuously improving.

Mr. Chai Watcharong, Spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office Revealing historical data during this same period, the amount of PM 2.5 decreased continuously. This is according to Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. earnest Focus on concrete results Emphasize that people must have good air to breathe for good health.

The spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office revealed past information. When comparing the PM 2.5 dust values ??today over the past 5 years, Chang Phueak Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chiang Mai Province, the dust values ??on January 21, 2024 were 16.7, more than 1 times less than the previous year on the same day.

21 January 2020 = 53 micrograms per cubic meter

21 January 2021 = 58 micrograms pe

r cubic meter

21 January 2022 = 26 micrograms per cubic meter

21 January 2023 = 36 micrograms per cubic meter

21 January 2024 = 16.7 micrograms per cubic meter

‘It is in line with the vision and intention of the Prime Minister that he wants people to have clean air to breathe. It is in accordance with the basic rights that people should have. Reduce dust and toxic fumes from all causes Order to fix the problem Be serious in every factor. The government believes that the weather will continue to improve. With the cooperation of all agencies,” Mr. Chai said.

Source: Thai News Agency