The Prime Minister follows the development of Hua Hin Airport.



Bangkok, The Prime Minister spent his vacation. Follow the development of Hua Hin Airport, instruct “Suriya” to expedite the improvement of service areas and coordinate with commercial airlines. Increase flight routes to support tourism

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister, took time off to rest. At Hua Hin District Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Monitor the progress of Hua Hin Airport development. To accept commercial flights To aim to be a hub for tourism. In the area of ??Phetchaburi province and Prachuap Khiri Khan There are plans to expand additional flight routes. Previously there was only Air Asia airline and there was 1 flight per day Hua Hin-Chiang Mai. and via Air Asia Ready to open additional flight routes from other regions. Especially from the northeastern and southern provinces.

In this regard, Mr. Suriya Jungrungruangkit Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Join in the area as well. which the Prime Minister has urged Mr. Suriya Accelerate the process of improving service areas. and c

oordinate with commercial airlines that are ready to serve areas with increasing number of tourists.

However, the Prime Minister had previously visited the area once during a traveling Cabinet meeting in Phetchaburi Province. And the name will be changed from Hua Hin Airport. It is “Phet Hua Hin” Airport to support and connect tourism between Hua Hin. Prachuap Khiri Khan Province with Phetchaburi Province At the same time, we are preparing to expand the route from the original only Hua Hin-Chiang Mai. To the northeastern and southern regions And in the future, additional routes will be opened from Hua Hin to Malaysia.

Source: Thai News Agency