The Prime Minister confirms that the government will organize Cabinet trips in every region.



Chiang Mai, The Prime Minister confirms that the government will arrange Cabinet trips in every region. Told that he was open to listening to voices opposing the Land Bridge project. Point out that communication can still be done. Confirming that he is not thinking of adjusting the Cabinet, the coalition parties are still working together well. Don’t leave political matters. Focused on working to solve the problems of the people

Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Giving an interview about the purpose of selecting Ranong Province as the area for the second official off-site Cabinet meeting, he said the Cabinet traveled for the first time to the northeastern region. in Nong Bua Lamphu Province This time it was the South. Next time it’s the North. Take turns Must go and take care of thoroughly, listen to problems and explain opportunities that will occur in the future. Both those who agree and those who disagree

The reporter asked: Will there be an opportunity to talk with the public

about the Land Bridge project? Mr. Settha said simply: “Probably.”

When asked if there was a news report, there might be citizens coming to express their opinions. Especially opposition to the Land Bridge project. Are you prepared to explain how or not? Mr. Settha said there must be clarification. and there is clarification throughout When we go to the area, there are people who come to complain. We use the word “complaint about everything.” The government has a duty to listen. Whether it is about the price of crops or other matters You have to listen.

When asked if he confirmed that the Land Bridge project would bring more benefits or not, Mr. Settha said that yes, we would have to talk. I think there can still be more done in terms of communication. and listen to opinions

When asked, there is a view that the government is trying to build confidence among foreigners. but with people in the area Building confidence is quite a bit. Mr. Settha said that he listened and saw that Yesterday when he returned to

Bangkok at 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning, then at 8:00 p.m. he traveled to Chiang Mai province. Therefore, going to the area and giving importance to the people in the area. It is considered to be of utmost importance. I will soon be traveling to Ranong Province tomorrow (22 Jan.) and also have plans to travel to several other provinces. Don’t worry about this. give great importance to

The reporter asked: While the government is trying to work politically There is still news of a Cabinet reshuffle. How will the Prime Minister give confirmation or reassurance? Mr. Settha said that he has always confirmed that We still work well together with the coalition government. And all the ministers work very hard. Here, let me hear it from myself alone. When it’s time, I’ll tell you.

When asked whether the Prime Minister had planned whether or not there would be an evaluation of the Cabinet’s performance in six months, Mr. Settha said that he thought that everyone evaluates the results all the time. We have criticism a

nd suggestions. I’ve been here all along. It doesn’t have to be 6 months, 3 months, or 1 year.

When asked if any coalition party wants to adjust the ministers of their own party Can you make an offer? Mr. Settha said that he always listens. But now, from what I’ve heard Everyone is busy with work. Haven’t paid attention to this yet. The suffering of the people is well known to everyone. At the same time, many ministers have gone to the area. Many people also came to Chiang Mai. Even Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, came and some ministers went down to the area of ??Ranong Province. to prepare for work in the area Because when visiting the meeting area Provincial Cabinet I want to listen to the stories of my fellow citizens who are suffering. But of course, I believe that there will be many complaints and complaints, which is the duty of the government. We must listen to the opinions of the people. Whatever you can do, you must try to do it.

When asked, as a politician

Would you like to leave anything regarding politics? Mr. Settha said no, except that he had to listen to people’s opinions. which is a matter of opinion Suggestions and suffering It is a matter of interest to every minister. And you have to pay attention too.

The reporter reported that Before the interview The Prime Minister greeted the media “Good morning” in a husky voice, with the Prime Minister saying that his voice had not been good since returning from Davos. because of a cold But last night I slept and rested. Symptoms did not worsen.

