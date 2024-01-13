The House is bustling with “Nong Chok” sitting in the first Prime Minister’s chair.



Government House, Government House is bustling, opening its doors for children and youth to join the Children’s Day event of “Nong Chok” from Wat Chomnimit School. Was the first to sit in the office chair of “Prime Minister Uncle Nit”

Time: 8:00 a.m. at Government House, Dusit District, Bangkok Government House has been opened for children and youth to visit. and participate in activities within Government House The main highlight is sitting in the Prime Minister’s chair. There are many children who expect to be the first children to sit in the office chair of “Prime Minister Uncle Nit” Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister.

This year, the first child to come to Government House And got to sit in the chair working for the Prime Minister, “Uncle Nid”, namely “Nong Chok”, a boy from Chanachot Saennong, a Mathayom 1 student from Wat Chomnimit School. Phra Pradaeng District Samut Prakan Province who had traveled from home with grandma From around 5:00 a.m., Nong Chok expected to receive a bicycle as a prize. To

use to ride to school to study. This is the second year that I have come to participate in Children’s Day activities at Government House. Nong Chok said he was impressed with the atmosphere. Including participating in many activities that were both fun and knowledgeable. Received a lot of prizes. Nong Choke also told the Prime Minister, “Uncle Nid,” to stay and work for a long time and to have good health.

Source: Thai News Agency