The fight over parking at the chicken rice stall even resulted in stabbing injuries.

There was an argument over a parking spot in front of a chicken rice shop. A regular customer grabbed a knife and stabbed the customer, causing injuries, before getting into a car and driving away.

The incident occurred at a roadside chicken rice shop near the gate of Wat Rat Samoson, Village 10, Sukprayoon Road, Na Pa Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chonburi Province. Mr. Anusorn, aged 43, was stabbed with a sharp knife in the torso and left abdomen four times, but he was still conscious and able to answer questions. He said that he had an argument with another customer about parking in front of the shop. The other party, dressed like a soldier, told him to move his car after eating, before arguing. The other party took out a knife and stabbed him several times. Rescue workers had to give him first aid by stopping the bleeding before taking him to Chonburi Hospital.

The chicken rice vendor said that both of them were regular customers at the shop. The stabbing man, who was dressed like a soldier and driving

a Mitsubishi Pajero, told the victim to move his car before they argued and punched each other, resulting in the stabbing injury. The perpetrator got into his car and fled.

Source: Thai News Agency