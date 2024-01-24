

Nonthaburi, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade arrested a cassava buying yard that cheated on scales that were lower than reality. Submit a legal allegation Weights and Measures, B.E. 2542 and the additional amendments, Sections 75/1, 75, modify/modify components or programs used with the scale so that the scale displays weight values ??that are incorrect from reality, and Section 76 (2) use the Scales that have been modified There is a maximum prison sentence not exceeding 7 years and a fine not exceeding 280,000 baht.

Mr. Wattanasak Suea-iam, Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, revealed that he received a report from Mr. Theppinyo Kotnon, a specialist in weights and measures. Acting as director of the Weights and Measures Division, he said the department received complaints from cassava farmers that they brought cassava trucks to sell at a purchasing yard in Phatthana Nikhom District. Lopburi Province When weighed, it was found that the weight of the cassava was 300 kil

ograms less than what was weighed on another machine. Therefore, a special inspector was sent to the Central Bureau of Weights and Measures.

The Department of Internal Trade went to investigate along with officials from the Lopburi Provincial Commercial Office. and police officers from the Crime Suppression Division on January 23, 2024, using the method of ambushing and waiting at the purchasing area. When the cassava truck was weighed, it turned out that 300 kg of weight was missing, according to farmers’ complaints. The patrol then revealed himself and had the person who weighed him brought in to search the weighing room and the adjacent bedroom. Found a black box used to receive radio signals. There is a signal cable connected to the signal cable of the load cell. and detects the remote control There is one button for sending radio signals to reduce the weight value. From the investigation, it was found that the said equipment set can be used to reduce the weight of items being weighed by 50-500 kg at a t

ime.

However, the person who weighed the weight was arrested. By notifying the charges according to the Weights and Measures Act, B.E. 2542 and the amended Section 75/1, 75, modifying/modifying components or programs used with the scale so that the scale shows the wrong weight value. Reality and Section 76 (2) Use a scale that has been modified. There is a maximum prison sentence not exceeding 7 years and a fine not exceeding 280,000 baht.

However, this type of behavior is a deliberate act of taking advantage of farmers, which cannot be accepted. Therefore, he ordered the Central Office of Weights and Measures to deal with it strictly. By integrating with relevant agencies in investigating news and arresting offenders and punishing them. If citizens or farmers find clues to actions like this, please report them to the Department of Internal Trade hotline, call 1569, or the Weights and Measures branch offices/provincial commercial offices nationwide.

