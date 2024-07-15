The car of the robber who stole gold was found abandoned. They are urgently searching for the culprit.



Bangkok, Police found the motorcycle of the robber who stole 40 baht worth of gold in the middle of a famous shopping mall in Min Buri, parked and abandoned before getting into a taxi and fleeing towards Suwinthawong. Investigation is urgently intercepting the robber.

Progress in the robbery of 40 baht worth of gold from a famous department store in Min Buri area. The latest update is that the Min Buri police station has found the motorcycle used in the crime. From checking the history, it was found that the robber borrowed the motorcycle from a friend to use in the crime. The motorcycle was parked at the entrance of Soi Rat Phatthana 23. Then, there was a witness who saw the robber hail an orange taxi heading towards Suwinthawong. Currently, the investigation team is reviewing CCTV footage to intercept. From the investigation, it was found that the robber was a 26-year-old man wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with a hood and carrying a black and red bag. If the public sees him, please notify Min Buri Poli

ce Station 24 hours a day.

While the atmosphere at the gold shop where the incident occurred, officers are in the process of questioning and checking the amount of gold that the robber stole, which was no less than 40 baht, and took only 36 seconds to commit the crime.

Source: Thai News Agency