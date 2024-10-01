The Cabinet approves the appointment of Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Praedam as the Director-General of the DSI.



Cabinet approves appointment of Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Praedam as Director-General of DSI.

Mr. Jirayu Huangtrakul, advisor to the Prime Minister, announced the results of the Cabinet meeting that the Cabinet approved the appointment of civil servants to high-level administrative positions as follows: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved the appointment of 3 civil servants as follows:

Mr. Rongwut Virabutr, Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Thailand to the United Nations in Geneva, Swiss Confederation, is the Ambassador of the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Mr. Chetthaphan Maksamphan, Director-General of the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, is the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary.

Mrs. Sirilak Niyom, Ambassador, Royal Thai Embassy, ??Copenhagen, Kingdom of Denmark, is the Deputy Permanent Secretary, Office of the Permanent Secretary.

Since the date of His Majesty’s gracious appointment

The Ministry of Social D

evelopment and Human Security has approved the appointment of two civil servants as follows:

1. Ms. Sunee Srisongtatrakullert, Inspector General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary, as Deputy Permanent Secretary, Office of the Permanent Secretary

2. Mr. Kitti Intharakun, Inspector General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary, as Deputy Permanent Secretary

Since the date of His Majesty’s gracious appointment

The Ministry of Justice has approved the appointment of three civil servants as follows:

1. Pol. Lt. Col. Suriya Singhakon, Deputy Permanent Secretary, is the Director-General of the Probation Department.

2. Mr. Komon Phrompheng, Inspector General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary, is the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

3. Pol. Lt. Col. Yuthana Phraedam, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation, Ministry of Justice, is the Director-General of the Department of Special Investigation.

This is effective from

1 October 2024 onwards.

The Ministry of Education has approved the appointment of 6 civil servants in the high-level administrative category as follows:

1. Mr. Supachai Chanpum, Regional Education Officer, Regional Education Office 13, Office of the Permanent Secretary, as Inspector General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary

2. Ms. Wanphen Burisungnern, Regional Education Officer, Regional Education Office 8, Office of the Permanent Secretary, is an Inspector General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary.

3. Mr. Pichet Wanthong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Teachers and Educational Personnel Commission, Office of the Teachers and Educational Personnel Commission, Office of the Permanent Secretary, is an Inspector-General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary.

4. Lieutenant Colonel Wisan Panchanun, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Learning Promotion, is an Inspector-General of the Ministry, Office of the Permanent Secretary.

5. Mr. Songka Taechuai,

Assistant Secretary-General of the Vocational Education Commission, Office of the Vocational Education Commission, is Deputy Secretary-General of the Vocational Education Commission, Office of the Vocational Education Commission.

6. Mr. Narongchai Charoenrujitrap, Assistant Permanent Secretary, Office of the Permanent Secretary, as Deputy Secretary-General of the Vocational Education Commission, Office of the Vocational Education Commission

This is from the date of His Majesty’s gracious appointment onwards.

Source: Thai News Agency