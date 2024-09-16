The Army ordered more “mules” to transport rice and dry food. Drinking water to help the victims



The Army ordered more “mules” to transport rice and dry food. Drinking water to help people in high altitude who suffered from landslides. Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Province

On September 16, 2024 The reporter reported that although the flood situation has begun to unravel, there are still people living on the site who are still suffering. It is not yet possible to come down to find it is a consumer because the mud filling the road is cut off. Charoenchai Hin Thow The Army Commander (Army Commander) has instructed the The Department of Animal Affairs of the Army to increase the strength of the Animal Battalion Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Operation Unit. Army Animal Department (Lt. Col. Traveling to the Forest Water Coordination Center Landslides Mae Fah Luang Sub-district Office Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai Province

It is to be integrated with the administration, which has the Mae Fah Luang District Bailiff as the head of the Forest Water Coordination Center. Before surveying landslide sites and routes t

o plan the use of animals to help people in the highlands.

Drinking water and essential items were transported on MI-17 aircraft from flat ground to high ground to distribute to the people who suffered. There are some points that cannot be reached due to landslides and roads are cut off, so they use “mules” to carry essential items to distribute to people in the disaster area, and to carry drinking water and dry rice to the people’s points. Unable to leave. Every day until the matter is processed. Clearing the area, landslides, and mudslide transportation to be used normally. .

Source: Thai News Agency