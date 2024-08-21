The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has sent a letter to ‘Big Joke’ explaining the assets that have been seized.



Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) has sent a letter to ‘Big Joke’ explaining the assets that were seized, totaling 480,000 baht, after finding a gray line of money to pay for insurance.

Mr. Thepsu Bowornchotidara, Secretary-General of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), disclosed the seizure of assets of Pol. Gen. Surachet Hakpal and his wife, as the transaction committee has proceeded with the assets of the case of Mr. Nattawat Phimsawat and his associates in the case of the basic offense of organizing gambling via electronic media and money laundering. The facts show that the money related to the basic offense was used to pay some insurance premiums according to the life insurance contract of Pol. Gen. Surachet and his wife. Later, the insured surrendered the life insurance policy. Therefore, the money in the bank accounts of Pol. Gen. Surachet and his wife, 3 items, worth approximately 480,000 baht, were temporarily seized, according to Section 48, paragraph one of the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.

E. 2542. Most recently, the AMLO has sent a letter to Pol. Gen. Surachet, requesting him to provide an explanation to verify the source of the assets within 30 days.

In this case, Pol. Gen. Surachet does not need to come to explain himself. He can use a lawyer. This explanation will affect the criminal offense of money laundering if he receives money from the wrongdoing and takes possession of it while knowing that it is gray money, which has different punishments, different terms, imprisonment not exceeding 10 years per time.

Source: Thai News Agency