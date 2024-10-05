The acting national police chief has ordered the Provincial Police Region 5 to provide full assistance to people in flood-affected areas.



Acting Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police has ordered the Provincial Police Region 5 to provide full assistance to people in flood-affected areas, and to increase strictness in ensuring safety of life and property.

Today (5 October 2024), Pol. Gen. Kittirat Panphet, Acting Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police (Acting Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police), revealed that from the flood situation monitoring meeting on 1 October 2024, he ordered all areas to increase the intensity of the care for the safety of people’s lives and property, facilitate traffic in areas affected by the flood, and coordinate with the agencies directly responsible to provide assistance to flood victims and restore the area after the water recedes to alleviate the suffering of the people in all dimensions, including taking care of police officers who have suffered from the damage. There will be guidelines to provide assistance to police officers and their families.

The latest flood situation in many areas

, especially in the area of ??Police Region 5, which received a report from Pol. Lt. Gen. Kritthaphon Yisakorn, Commander of Police Region 5 (Commander of Police Region 5), that there are still many areas affected, and he has urged police in all areas to urgently provide assistance to the people with full force.

Today, the Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, along with Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Phongwiwatchai, Commander of Chiang Mai Provincial Police, led police officers to urgently help flood victims in Sammakorn Village, Mueang District, Chiang Mai Province, and jointly plan for recovery when the water level recedes. In Chiang Mai Province, many areas have been affected by the floodwaters that have inundated houses and other areas. Police in all areas are urgently providing assistance in all dimensions, such as in the Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station area, Pol. Col. Prachya Thitla, Superintendent of Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station, led patrol officers to help people and tourists who were stranded in

the flooded areas.

Chom Thong District, Pol. Col. Sinothai Lilittham, Superintendent of Chom Thong Police Station, along with volunteer task force, community relations unit, and traffic patrol unit, went to help flood victims in Mae Klang Ban Lum Village, Village No. 4, Ban Luang Subdistrict, Mae Ping District, Mae Ping Police Station, together with Border Patrol Police, helped people and tourists on Thung Hotel Road during their travel and distributed food and drinking water, Mae Rim District, Mae Rim Police Station, together with Border Patrol Police Regiment 33 and related agencies, set up a disaster relief center and provided assistance to those affected by the flood in Ban Duang Dee, Ban Ton Kaew, Ban Thong Fai, and set up a kitchen to prepare food and delivered food and drinking water to the affected people.

As for the situation in Tambon Kuet Chang, Mae Taeng District, which caused flooding in the elephant care center area, police officers have integrated with relevant officials and volunteers to hel

p people, tourists, and 126 elephants and other animals by helping them move to a safe area.

Pol. Gen. Kittirat expressed his concern to the people and police officers in the area by assigning the Provincial Police Region 5 Commander to oversee assistance, traffic facilitation, and the deployment of patrol forces to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property with full force. He also ordered a report to the Royal Thai Police Operations Center, which is the center for monitoring the flood situation, so that commanders can order timely assistance.

Source: Thai News Agency