Thawee Reveals Details Surrounding Former Police Superintendent Joe’s Death



Bangkok: The director of Klong Prem Central Prison, along with the Minister of Justice, has issued a statement regarding the death of former Police Colonel Joe. It has been clarified that Joe did not suffer from mental illness and had requested solitary confinement due to previous attacks by fellow inmates. He was found to have harmed himself, and no one was discovered near his cell at the time of the incident.





According to Thai News Agency, Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, the Minister of Justice, together with Mr. Sahakon Petcharin, Director-General of the Department of Corrections, and Mr. Phadet Hringrod, Director of the Central Special Correctional Institution, Acting Commander of Klong Prem Central Prison, provided an explanation about the tragic death of Pol. Col. Thitisan Uthanaphon, also known as former Superintendent Joe. Thawee extended condolences to the deceased’s family and confirmed that four agencies, including the prosecutor, administration, doctor, and investigator, along with family members such as Joe’s mother, wife, and sister, inspected the scene and reviewed CCTV footage of the incident.





Initial reports suggest that he committed suicide by hanging using a towel tied to the door bars at chest level. CCTV footage confirmed that no one entered or exited Joe’s cell, except for an officer delivering medication. The investigation aims to determine whether Joe died before or during the hanging, and there is a possibility that external factors contributed to his death.





The autopsy and further examinations are to be conducted at Thammasat University Hospital as requested by the family. The authorities are committed to a transparent investigation, examining all evidence, including DNA analysis of the cloth used. An internal committee is also investigating previous assault allegations made by Joe against prison guards, though the accused officers deny involvement.





Relatives have lodged a complaint with the police, who are currently conducting their own investigation. Mr. Sahakon emphasized the Department of Corrections’ commitment to upholding the human rights of prisoners, with CCTV cameras installed throughout the facility, excluding bedrooms, to protect privacy.





Despite strict regulations against prohibited items, Joe utilized a concessionary cloth provided to inmates for personal use. He was in a closed room at the time of the incident, and his request for solitary confinement stemmed from safety concerns after a conflict with a cellmate. The prison had not identified any signs suggesting Joe might harm himself.





Mr. Phadet noted that Joe had been moved to solitary confinement following a request due to conflicts with cellmates. An internal investigation into the assault allegations is ongoing. Relatives have presented medical evidence of a bruise on Joe’s left rib, though it is unclear whether this was caused by inmates or guards. The investigation continues to ensure justice and transparency.





The committee investigating Joe’s assault allegations is working independently to avoid any potential biases or collusion. There is no indication that Joe suffered from mental illness, though he was receiving treatment for anxiety and stress as part of the prison’s standard care protocol.

