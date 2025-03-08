Search
Close this search box.

Thawee Orders Urgent Investigation Into Death of Director Joe


Bangkok: Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, has directed the subcommittee responsible for screening facts in cases of torture and enforced disappearances to urgently investigate the death of ‘Director Joe’ under the guidelines of the Prevention and Suppression of Torture Act.



According to Thai News Agency, the Ministry of Justice reported that Pol. Col. Thitisan Uthanaphon, also known as Superintendent Joe, who was 43 years old and previously served as the Superintendent of Nakhon Sawan Provincial Police Station, died at Klong Prem Central Prison on March 7, 2025. The Department of Corrections explained that at 8:24 p.m., an officer found Pol. Col. Thitisan unresponsive, sitting against the cell door. Upon notifying the warden and nurse, they found him hanging from the cell door with a small towel, showing no signs of life. CCTV footage showed no one entering or leaving the cell. The cause of death is pending autopsy results, and it was confirmed that no prison staff or inmates harmed him. A fact-finding committee will be established immediately.



Mr. Wira Sak Nakin, a lawyer representing Pol. Col. Thitisan, had previously filed a complaint in January 2025, alleging that Pol. Col. Thitisan was verbally abused and punched by a prison guard, resulting in a bruise on his chest. Pol. Col. Thitisan’s relatives visited him on the afternoon before his death, during which he expressed concern about a disciplinary investigation he was to face due to his previous insolence. Following these events, his lawyer filed a complaint at Prachachuen Police Station and requested an autopsy at Thammasat University Hospital.



Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, in his capacity as Chairman of the Committee on the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances, has tasked the Subcommittee on the Screening of Facts in Cases of Torture and Enforced Disappearances, which includes representatives from several agencies such as the Office of the Attorney General, the Royal Thai Police, and the Department of Special Investigation, to investigate the circumstances of detainee deaths. This action is in line with Section 28 of the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearances Act B.E. 2565 and is considered an urgent matter.

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
March 2025
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright © 2025 Indonesia News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.