Thanh Hoa ready to welcome Japanese investors



An investment, trade and tourism promotion conference to boost cooperation between the north-central province of Thanh Hoa and Japan opened in Tokyo on November 22.

Co-organised by a high-level working delegation of Thanh Hoa province, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the ASEAN – Japan Centre, the event is part of a series to mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan.

Addressing the event, Secretary of the Thanh Hoa provincial Party Committee Do Trong Hung said that in the province’s development plan during 2021-2030 with a vision to 2045, Thanh Hoa aims to become a new growth hub, together with Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh.

He emphasised that the province highly values the prestige, role and importance of foreign investors, especially those from Japan. Currently, the province has set up a Japanese support department (JAPAN DESK) and it is perfecting the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in the

province in order to strengthen investment, trade and tourism promotion between the two sides.

The official affirmed that Thanh Hoa always welcomes Japanese investors with not only many incentives but also specific efforts such as improving transportation infrastructure, human resources quality, administrative procedures as well as quality of services.

Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu expressed his hope that through the event, Japanese investors will have a better understanding of the investment and business environment in Thanh Hoa.

On the occasion, the delegation also paid a courtesy visit to Nikai Toshihiro, former General Secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan and Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, and had working sessions with the JETRO leadership and representatives of large enterprises investing in Thanh Hoa province such as Sumitomo Group and Idemitsu Group.

Hung and Niigata Hanazumi Governor Hideyo signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the two loca

lities on a bilateral cooperation and development plan in the medium and long term./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency