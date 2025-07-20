Thanakorn Urges Swift Government Action Over Landmine Incident to Sue UN



Bangkok: Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party and a party-list MP, has expressed strong support for the government to expedite discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The aim is to send evidence to the United Nations (UN) for a lawsuit over the recent landmine incident in the Chong Bok area, which has resulted in serious injuries to Thai soldiers and is a clear violation of the Ottawa Convention.





According to Thai News Agency, Thanakorn is backing Gen. Nattapol Nakphanit to convene an urgent meeting of the Center for Special Operations in the Administration of the Thai-Cambodian Border Situation (CSOSB). The meeting, scheduled for today, will include representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The incident, which took place on July 16, saw three Thai soldiers injured by a newly laid landmine during a patrol in Ubon Ratchathani Province. Lt. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang, commander of the 2nd Army, confirmed that the mines were new and located beyond the Cambodian force line, implicating Cambodia in the violation.





Thanakorn emphasized the necessity for the Thai government, along with its army and security forces, to issue a strong condemnation of Cambodia for the violent act. He stressed that the statement should be prepared in both Thai and English to inform the international community promptly. Furthermore, he urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant agencies to actively compile and report information to Cambodia and the Conference of the Parties to the Ottawa Convention. The aim is to create diplomatic pressure on Cambodia, potentially affecting its standing in the international arena, due to the severity of the incident.





The deputy leader also called for swift action from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to report the matter to the UN, advocating for streamlined bureaucratic procedures to avoid any delays. He emphasized that the Thai government must press Cambodia to take responsibility, as all landmines, irrespective of their age, constitute a breach of the Ottawa Convention.

