Thanakorn supports the opening of the economic corridor under the SEC.



Bangkok, “Thanakorn” believes that the Cabinet will travel to Ranong. It greatly stimulates the economy of the southern provinces. Confident that the government listens to all parties, hopes to push “Land Bridge” to build a new city as a logistics hub, supports the opening of the Southern Economic Corridor, SEC succeeds.

January 21, 2024, Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, member of the House of Representatives on a party list basis. Deputy leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTC) and former Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office. Referring to the Cabinet meeting outside the premises or The Cabinet will travel between 22-23 January 2024 in Ranong Province, where the Prime Minister and ministers will spread out to follow the progress of government policies and inspect the southern Andaman provinces, Krabi, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, Ranong. and Satun, which will be an opportunity to greatly stimulate economic spending in the southern provinces. Including hotels, accommodations, souvenir selling points, n

atural tourist attractions, we are confident that it will make money spread. During this period it was very good. Because there are both government officials Relevant officials from all ministries, including the media, will also be in the area.

When asked if there was an eye on groups opposing the construction of the Land Bridge project during the time the Prime Minister was traveling in the Cabinet area. Will it cause conflict or a bad atmosphere or not? Mr. Thanakorn said that he was personally confident that the Prime Minister Including relevant ministries Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning or OTP, Ministry of Transport Ministry of Interior Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives Ready to listen to information from all sides including academics, local government, citizens and entrepreneurs of impacts in various areas, including environmental matters Currently preparing to prepare an environmental impact report (EIA), which is expected

to enter the study area in April 2024, including the need to listen to the tourism economic sector. In order to be complete, all-round, and as careful as possible. Which is still in the process of being studied by the OTP.

‘I believe that the government Looking at many dimensions, not just the matter of being a deep sea port. Between the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman side only Looking at long-term economic stability Being a logistics hub for traveling and transporting goods Connecting the world together It is necessary to push for the draft of the Southern Economic Corridor Act or SEC to manage the area. Drive the Land Bridge and Southern Region projects in line with the education plan. According to the framework, the project will be completed. Open for service in 2030. He is confident that Land Bridge and the SEC It will transform the southern region of Thailand into a gateway for international trade. This will create enormous economic value as reported by the OTP,’ Mr. Thanakorn stated.

Source: Thai

News Agency