“Thanakorn” sees 10 government policies being implemented seriously and continuously, results will definitely be seen.



Thanakorn” sees 10 government policies, focusing on solving major problems, restructuring debt throughout the system, accelerating the crackdown on drugs, and intercepting transnational online crimes in a comprehensive manner, aiming to create new income, reduce the cost of living, and focus on helping vulnerable groups. He recommends setting clear KPIs and doing it seriously and continuously, believing that results will definitely be seen.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, former Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office and a member of the House of Representatives for the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, said that from what he saw in the Prime Minister’s policy statement, which he is preparing to announce to the parliament on September 12-13, all 10 policies to be implemented in this government’s term are considered to focus on solving major problems of the country. The first issue that the government is prioritizing is the acceleration of debt restructuring throughout the system, which has been a problem that has ac

cumulated for a long time. It needs to be continuously resolved, especially the problem of informal debt and household debt, which Thailand still has household debt at a level of more than 90%. Solving the debt problem throughout the system must therefore be resolved structurally, which the previous government has already implemented in a tangible way, along with creating new income, collecting taxes, taking care of and strengthening small entrepreneurs who are SMEs, issuing loans along with debt resolution, as well as developing the agricultural sector, upgrading Thai farmers, and stimulating the economy, reducing the basic cost of living for vulnerable groups and low-income earners first, in order to alleviate their suffering. This is something that every government has been doing continuously. He thinks that if the government does it simultaneously across all units and does it continuously and seriously, he is confident that the economy and income of the country will definitely see an increase.

In additio

n, the stated government policy also emphasizes the issue of solving drug problems as a national agenda. It needs to be solved decisively, urgently and comprehensively, starting from cutting off the source of production and distribution by cooperating with neighboring countries to intercept and control smuggling and cutting off drug trafficking routes, suppressing and seizing the assets of dealers decisively. There is also the problem of transnational online crimes, online fraudsters, call center gangs based along the border and neighboring countries to protect the interests of the people and help victims from being deceived by fraudsters in a timely manner.

‘Solving the problem must be done in conjunction with the development of the entire organization. The basic thing is to take care of all groups of people, especially the vulnerable and low-income groups. This must be done along with strengthening the economic sector, small to large entrepreneurs, creating new incomes, creating a new economy, along with s

olving debt problems and social problems, drugs, and online crimes, which are major problems. I admit that it is not easy, but if the government has clear indicators or KPIs to evaluate the performance, takes serious action and does it continuously, I believe that we will see tangible results,’ said Mr. Thanakorn.

Source: Thai News Agency