“Thammanat” ordered an investigation into the matter of extorting money from the Director-General of the Rice Department.



House, “Kenika” reveals “Thammanat” is not complacent in the case of “Srisuwan” linked to extorting money from the Director-General of the Rice Department. Ready to instruct them to check the facts and confirm that they are not siding with the people of the ministry.

Ms. Kanika Aunjit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister Referring to the case of Mr. Srisuwan Charanya, leader of the Patriotic Love the Land organization. Threatened to extort money Mr. Natthakit Khongthip, Director-General of the Rice Department In exchange for not filing a complaint, Capt. Thammanat Phromphao, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Not complacent about the events that happened and was not going to take sides with people in his own ministry after Capt. Thammanat received a report about this matter He urged that all facts must be examined immediately. including threats and extortion of government officials and the work of government officials under the Ministry of Agriculture, along with stating that what

ever is wrong will be said accordingly. What is correct that does not follow? Justice must be done to both sides.

Ms. Kanika went on to say that Capt. Thammanat gave the main management policy of the Ministry that The work of government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture Must work with transparency, verifiability, and always be ready to be audited, being aware of the importance of the current corruption situation. To find ways to prevent corruption .

Source: Thai News Agency