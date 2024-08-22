‘Thaksin’ shows vision for direction to drive the Thai economy



Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returns to the podium for the first time in 20 years, presenting his vision at the Dinner Talk: Vision for Thailand 2024, keeping an eye on the roadmap and urgent measures to stimulate the economy in the short term.

This is the first time that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has presented his vision, talking about the direction of the economy and the future direction of Thai politics.

The event was attended by many distinguished guests, politicians at the ministerial level, businessmen, and executives from various companies, such as Mr. Phumtham Vejjayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Mr. Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Mr. Prasert Chantarawongthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, Mr. Chaichana Dejdecho, Democrat Party MP for Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ms. Phuangphet Chunladet, former Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Suchart Chomkl

in, Deputy Minister of Commerce.

When Mr. Thaksin walked to sit at the chairman’s table at the event, the attendees continuously walked to greet Mr. Thaksin. Those who sat at the same table as Mr. Thaksin were all big businessmen in Thailand, such as Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont, Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Mr. Komon Juangroongruangkit.

The event was initiated by Mr. Chaiy Bunnag, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

Then, Mr. Thaksin presented his vision on the topic of Vision for Thailand, which was a monologue at the beginning. Mr. Thaksin revealed that he would talk about the economy, especially economic approaches, to restore confidence to Thailand because today we have already suffered a lot. Then he will join a discussion with 2 editors.

Thaksin said that living abroad for 17 years was like going to study. Now that he is 75 years old, when he returns home, he finds that Thai people do not smile as much as bef

ore because of the large amount of debt and the limited economic opportunities. The children are addicted to drugs, the mother is addicted to the lottery, and the father is addicted to alcohol, which has reduced the power of society. Thaksin sees Thai people as trapped in debt, which must be solved quickly.

Source: Thai News Agency