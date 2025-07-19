Thaksin Shinawatra to Campaign in Sisaket By-Election Confidently



Sisaket: “Thaksin” confirms he will definitely go to the area of Si Sa Ket, confident that the area is still strong, not worried about “Anutin” taking the Bhumjaithai team to go first, and reveals that he heard the news that he called the district chief to wait to receive him even though he no longer has any position. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra stated his intention to assist in the campaign for the by-election for MPs in Sisaket Province, asserting his determination to visit the region. The exact date of his visit remains undecided, but he confirmed his commitment to make the trip.





According to Thai News Agency, Thaksin expressed confidence about the political landscape in Sisaket, based on insights from his party. He conveyed assurance regarding the strength of his party’s position in the province. When questioned about potential strategies for the Pheu Thai Party in the PAO election, Thaksin clarified that it was a different electoral scenario, emphasizing that the current by-election was more specific and that their MPs remained robust.





Thaksin addressed concerns regarding the presence of Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, who had already mobilized several MPs to the area. Thaksin remained unfazed by these developments. He recounted hearing that the district chief had been called to receive him, despite having no formal position, indicating local support for his visit.





Regarding the district chief’s involvement, Thaksin indicated that there would likely be no repercussions, framing it as a matter of etiquette rather than a breach of duty.

