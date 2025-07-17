Thaksin Shinawatra Addresses Political and Economic Challenges in Thailand



Bangkok: Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra recently emphasized that political problems in Thailand pose a greater challenge than economic issues, attributing this to their unpredictable nature.





According to Thai News Agency, Thaksin discussed these views during an interview on the “Listen to Your Ears” program, hosted by Wira Thiraphat and Chutima Phuengkhamsuk, at the event “Unlocking Thailand’s Future, Fighting Global Crises.”





Thaksin expressed that while economic problems are predictable and manageable over time, political issues are inherently difficult to anticipate due to the complexities of human behavior, characterized by greed and lust. He clarified that there were no secret dealings involved in his return to Thailand, dismissing speculations about any covert arrangements and confirming that his return was conducted transparently, seeking royal mercy.





Thaksin also addressed the potential for the current government to engage in business effectively for four years, stressing a desire to focus on solving national issues. Regarding his legal matters, Thaksin firmly stated that there is no substantial evidence against him in the ongoing Section 112 case scheduled for court consideration on August 22, and recounted a conversation with an investigator who doubted the strength of the evidence.





Reflecting on his political legacy and his daughter’s involvement in politics, Thaksin shared that his commitment to serving the people has been a long-standing part of his life, and if his participation is not welcomed, he would refocus on his family. He acknowledged the complexities of Thailand’s political landscape and reaffirmed his dedication to addressing these issues, citing a moral obligation to remain engaged.

