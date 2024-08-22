“Thaksin” says he is very comfortable fighting Section 112 case, points out that the police are being pressured, preparing to question him in court.



‘Thaksin’ declares that he is very comfortable fighting the Section 112 case, confident that he is speaking in a circle, not a center, indicating that the police are being pressured, and is preparing to question him in court.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said at one point about the reason he was accused of Section 112 that the Korean reporters who interviewed him did not know that they would record a video, so they just talked. He insisted that he never touched on his boss because of the word circle, which made him think that the police had failed English. However, the word center means the center. He did not talk about the center, but about the circle. At that time, it was the period of tightening power and revolution. He heard that the people who worked on the case were going crazy because they were being pressured. He knew who was pressuring them, and the pressure was still there. He would go and ask them in court. He was also confident that this matter would be handled easily. ‘Wow… Even the

English translation is wrong.’ He asked the teacher who went on the PAD stage to confirm what the word circle meant. Thaksin exclaimed, ‘I don’t know how he can be a teacher.’

Source: Thai News Agency