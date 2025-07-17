Thaksin Advocates for Stability and Unity in Thai Government



Bangkok: Former Prime Minister and Advisor to the ASEAN Chairman, Thaksin Shinawatra, has emphasized that there will be no shift in the current government or the prime minister’s position.





According to Thai News Agency, during a special lecture titled ‘Unlocking Thailand’s Future, Fighting the Global Crisis, Changing the Game of the Thai Economy,’ organized by MCOT Public Company Limited, Thaksin addressed the importance of reinstating the CEO governor system. He highlighted the lack of a central figure to manage and implement policies effectively. By appointing governors as CEOs, provinces could have designated leaders responsible for setting strategies and achieving goals, thereby increasing efficiency and unity among Thai citizens.





Thaksin assured that he has no intentions of altering the governmental structure and will continue to work diligently. He likened his role to that of a country clerk, managing and relaying significant issues to the prime minister and ministers for resolution.





Thaksin also shared insights from his Singaporean friends, who noted that while they were glad about his return to Thailand, they also recognized the need for strategic adjustments to remain competitive. He urged Thai citizens to avoid internal conflicts and work collaboratively to foster national prosperity, emphasizing the need for unity despite differing political views.





He reminisced about his early political days when opponents could still socialize amicably after parliamentary debates. Thaksin stressed that politics should be a contest where winners govern and losers constitute the opposition, urging acceptance of electoral outcomes.





Thaksin proposed empowering grassroots communities by reviving the village fund and allocating budgets for local self-management. He also advocated for nationwide AI literacy, preparing Thai people for future technological advancements. Plans are underway to offer free online AI courses, enhancing the public’s capability to integrate AI into daily life, including potential applications in healthcare.

