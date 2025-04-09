Thailand Reaffirms Commitment to International Legal Standards at OECD Meeting



Paris: The Prime Minister reiterated Thailand’s stance on developing legal quality according to international standards. The Prime Minister gave a speech via video, reiterating Thailand’s position at the OECD Law Committee meeting, aiming to develop the quality of laws according to international standards, and supporting the use of the OECD Regulatory Policy Outlook to drive national development.





According to Thai News Agency, at 18.30 hrs. Thailand time, which is 13.30 hrs. local time in Paris, Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister, delivered a speech via video recording at the meeting of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Legal Policy Committee under the topic ‘The Importance of Legal Development’ to express Thailand’s position and intention in the process of becoming a member of the OECD and supporting the launch of the OECD Regulatory Policy Outlook in Paris, France. The gist of the speech is summarized as follows:





The Prime Minister is very pleased to be part of the launch of the OECD Legal Policy Report today and commended the OECD for continuing its leading role in promoting good governance practices, which are drivers of economic growth, innovation and sustainable development around the world. Thailand’s adoption of the OECD’s standards and guidelines will help align its policies with international best practices to ensure that the regulatory environment fosters innovation, attracts investment and benefits the Thai people, and helps Thailand cope with global challenges and enhances its role in the Asia-Pacific region.





The Prime Minister stressed that Thailand is committed to implementing the OECD’s 2012 Recommendation of the Council on Regulatory Policy and Governance and is committed to further developing the recommendations of the OECD. Thailand will deepen cooperation with the OECD and is committed to becoming a member of the OECD, which will support Thailand in exchanging knowledge and expertise with member countries, improve Thailand’s policies and effectively address challenges, and signal to the international community that Thailand is committed to promoting good governance, economic reform, and sustainable growth.





The Prime Minister spoke about the Legal Policy Report, which provides insights into global trends, innovative practices and practical solutions to improve the regulatory system. For Thailand, the report serves as both a benchmark and a roadmap for policy development and recommendations to enhance the country’s competitiveness. In an increasingly interconnected world, regulatory consistency is essential for trade, investment and economic stability. The report provides a tool and knowledge to help build a forward-looking and resilient economy. The Prime Minister thanked the OECD for the report and hoped that Thailand would use it to drive the country’s development agenda.





In closing, the Prime Minister reiterated Thailand’s commitment to Regulatory Excellence and international cooperation. The launch of the OECD’s Legal Policy Report will be an important opportunity to review progress, exchange knowledge with member countries, and set goals for the future. On this occasion, the Prime Minister thanked the OECD and its partners for their cooperation and leadership in jointly building a regulatory system that drives prosperity, equity, and sustainability for all.

