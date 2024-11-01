Thailand Ranked 8th Globally for Rich Cultural Heritage in 2024.



Bangkok: Thailand has achieved a significant milestone by being ranked 8th globally in terms of cultural heritage richness in 2024. This accolade highlights the country’s extensive cultural legacy, which continues to captivate international interest. Ms. Sudawan Wangsupakitchkosol, the Minister of Culture, expressed her excitement over the announcement and emphasized the importance of cultural heritage in promoting Thailand as a tourist destination.

According to Thai News Agency, the ranking was published by US News and World Report, which evaluated countries based on five key characteristics: accessible culture, rich history, excellent food, cultural tourist attractions, and geographical tourist attractions. Thailand stood out among 89 countries, earning its position as a top destination for cultural heritage. The country is renowned for its blend of traditional arts and modern cities, along with its historical sites, natural beauty, and culinary delights.

Ms. Sudawan elaborated that Thailand’s cultural ri

chness is further emphasized by its ranking, which showcases its long history, culinary excellence, and abundance of cultural attractions. She believes that this recognition will enhance Thailand’s image and attract tourists from around the globe to experience the nation’s unique cultural offerings.

The Minister of Culture also highlighted the government’s focus on using cultural heritage as a form of Soft Power to attract international attention. By elevating traditional festivals to both national and international prominence, the Ministry aims to position Thailand as a leader in cultural influence. The government’s goals include increasing the country’s competitiveness and generating economic benefits through cultural tourism.

A major initiative in this cultural drive is the Thailand Winter Festivals, which are designed to offer diverse experiences under the theme “7 Wonders of Thailand.” These festivals include events like the Loy Krathong Festival, New Year’s Eve celebrations, and various cultural and f

ood festivals, all intended to showcase Thailand’s vibrant cultural scene.

The Ministry of Culture plans to continue promoting traditional festivals such as the Loi Krathong festival, emphasizing environmental consciousness and cultural identity. The goal is to preserve the unique traditions of each locality while preparing to propose the Loi Krathong tradition as a representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to UNESCO.

Moreover, Ms. Sudawan invited the public to appreciate the art of “Khon,” a traditional Thai masked dance recognized by UNESCO in 2018 as an intangible cultural heritage. This year, a special Khon performance, “Phra Chakrawatarn,” will be held to honor Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother and His Majesty the King, showcasing the elegance of this national heritage and reinforcing its cultural significance.