Thailand monitors flood situation in the south, ensures adequate supply of consumer goods



Bangkok: The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is closely monitoring the flood situation in the southern region of Thailand, ensuring an adequate supply of consumer goods, and preventing price gouging.

Wattanasak Sur-iam, Director-General of the DIT, recently convened a meeting with wholesale and retail operators, local stores, convenience stores, and construction material suppliers to discuss the situation.

The meeting confirmed that there is a sufficient supply of goods and no price exploitation. Major branches of stores in flooded areas continue operating normally, with only a few small branches and convenience stores in Narathiwat province closed for safety reasons due to electrical issues.

The meeting also acknowledged that transportation is still possible through large trucks. The DIT has instructed stores to maintain adequate stock to prevent shortages. Any issues with product quantity or transportation should be reported to the DIT for prompt resolution.

Additionally, the DIT will introduce affor

dable goods in the affected areas once the water recedes, focusing on halal food, essential items, and materials for home repair and cleaning to alleviate the hardships of flood-affected citizens.

The DIT, in collaboration with provincial commerce offices, will ensure that prices are displayed correctly. Failure to comply can result in a fine of up to 10,000 baht, and overcharging can lead to imprisonment for up to seven years, a fine of up to 140,000 THB, or both. Any illegal activities can be reported via the DIT’s hotline at 1569./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency