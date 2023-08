August 19 – Women’s Youth Volleyball Under 21 World Championship 2023 in Mexico, first round, Group A, match 2, the Thai national team lost to Mexico 0-3 set 15-25,16,25 and 14-25, making the team Thailand lost for the second time in a row. no rating yet Ranked last in Group A, causing them to fall into the 9-16 ranking round, with the final game meeting with Japan tomorrow morning at 6:00 a.m. – Thai News Agency

