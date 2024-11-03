Thailand Launches First Floating Train Ride of the Year, Boosting Tourism and Local Economy.



Bangkok: The first floating train of the year has commenced its journey, drawing significant attention from tourists seeking a unique travel experience. The State Railway of Thailand, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Lopburi Province, and the Pasak Cholasit Dam, has organized an event to invite people to enjoy a scenic train ride across the Pasak Cholasit Dam. The journey is part of an initiative titled ‘Following in the Footsteps of His Majesty, Visiting the King’s Dam’.

According to Thai News Agency, the special train journey begins at Hua Lamphong Station in Bangkok and concludes at the Pasak Cholasit Dam in Lopburi Province. The floating train, available every Saturday and Sunday from November 2024 to January 2025, excluding specific New Year holidays, offers tourists the opportunity to experience the unique attraction for a total of 21 days. The train can accommodate approximately 1,200 passengers daily, with 14 cars per train. This initiative is expected to bolster domestic tour

ism, generate employment, and contribute to the grassroots economy, aligning with the government’s policies for sustainable community development.

One of the highlights of the trip is the opportunity for tourists to disembark and capture picturesque views of the dam when it is brimming with water. This special route allows travelers to immerse themselves in the unique dam lifestyle and enjoy the sensation of riding a train seemingly floating on water. The experience is further enriched by the ability to shop for local OTOP products, including food, souvenirs, and crafts, at Ban Khok Salung Station. The train also provides a stop for visitors to explore the first sunflower field in Lopburi Province at Ban Kluai Khai.

The floating train journey traces its origins to the Bangkok-Bua Yai-Nong Khai railway line within the Pa Sak River basin in Phatthana Nikhom District. The area’s transformation into the Pa Sak Jolasid Dam was a royal initiative by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, Rama IX, aimed at

water conservation and alleviating local hardships. The elevated railway was constructed to facilitate travel across provinces, giving the impression of a train running on water and earning it the nickname ‘Floating Train’.