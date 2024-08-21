Thailand finds first suspected monkeypox case, Calde 1



The Department of Disease Control urgently announced the discovery of the first suspected monkeypox patient, Calde 1 strain, in Thailand after traveling from Africa.

Dr. Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn, Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, along with Dr. Apichat Wachiraphan, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, held an urgent press conference on the discovery of the first suspected monkeypox patient, clade 1 strain, in Thailand after traveling from Africa.

Dr. Thongchai stated that a monkeypox patient was found, a 66-year-old European male who traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa, before changing planes in Qatar and flying into Thailand on August 14 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Immediately after landing, he had a fever and small bumps on his body. On the morning of August 15, he went to a nearby hospital. From the RT-PCR test, it was found that he had monkeypox. The Clade 2 test did not detect the disease, but the Clade 1b test result was inconclusiv

e, which did not confirm the disease. At present, the patient is still being treated at the hospital while waiting for the results of the disease investigation.

The Department of Disease Control has sent a disease investigation team to follow up and coordinate with the airline company to request a list of people who have been in close contact with the patient. There were 43 names, both Thais and foreigners. They will be monitored and their symptoms will be observed for 21 days, from August 14 to September 3, for 21 days. If they have a fever, itchy rash, or swollen lymph nodes, they should see a doctor immediately.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Monkeypox or Mpox as a ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ with preventive measures in place as there are currently six countries in Africa with outbreaks: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Rwanda, the Republic of Burundi, the Republic of Kenya, and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire. Travelers

from these six countries will have their temperatures measured, undergo additional physical examinations, and collect samples for testing at the International Communicable Disease Control Center’s laboratory, before sending the patients to the Bamrasnaradura Institute.

In addition, clade 2 is more common in adults and is mostly transmitted sexually. Clade 1 is more common in children. The disease is usually self-limited, except in immunocompromised people, where it can be fatal.

Dr. Thongchai also warned that monkeypox is not transmitted through the air like Covid-19, but is transmitted through direct contact and sexual intercourse. People should avoid crowded places or places with a lot of people. If you have any suspicious symptoms, you can ask for a test at any hospital near your home.

Source: Thai News Agency