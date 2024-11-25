Thailand Continues to Find JN.1* as Main COVID-19 Strain.



Bangkok: The Department of Science in Thailand has disclosed that the JN.1* strain of COVID-19 continues to be the predominant strain in the country. This revelation comes amidst global monitoring efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is also keeping a close watch on the BA.2.86* strain.

According to Thai News Agency, Dr. Yongyos Thamvuthi, the Director-General of the Department of Medical Sciences, discussed the global situation of SARS-CoV-2 virus strains. The WHO has prioritized monitoring nine Omicron strains due to their increasing prevalence and potential mutations that could enhance disease transmission. The strains of interest include BA.2.86 and JN.1, while seven variants under monitoring include JN.1.7, JN.1.18, KP.2, KP.3, KP.3.1.1, LB.1*, and XEC, the latter being a hybrid strain primarily found in Europe and America. The impact of these strains on individuals largely depends on their immune systems.

The GISAID central database indicates that between August 19 and September 15, 2

024, the KP.3.1.1* strain was most prevalent, comprising 46.6% of cases and showing an increasing trend. JN.1 accounted for 16% and was on a decline. Other strains, such as KP.3, KP.2, LB.1, JN.1.18, and JN.1.7*, also showed declining trends. Conversely, the XEC strain showed an increase, accounting for 4.8%, with the Recombinant strain also on the rise at 2.3%.

Dr. Yongyos further mentioned that the Department of Medical Sciences collaborates with a network of laboratories to monitor strain variations, having documented 46,952 cases in the GISAID database since January 2020. In Thailand, the JN.1* strain remains dominant, with 1,253 cases representing 48.57% of all strains detected. Globally, the JN.1* strain has been reported in 219,972 cases across 102 countries, according to the CoV-spectrum database. Other strains found in Thailand include LB.1, KP.2, KP.3*, and XEC.

Data from the respiratory virus laboratory of the Institute of Health Science Research, between September 23 and October 25, 2024, reveal

ed 69 cases of COVID-19. Among these, 25 were of the JN.1* strain, accounting for 36.2%. The KP.2* strain was found in 17 cases (24.6%), followed by nine cases accounting for 13.0%. Furthermore, four cases of the XEC strain were identified in health zones 4 and 13, and three cases each of the KP.3, KP.3.1.1, and JN.1.18 strains, each making up 4.3% of the cases.