Thai women’s team lost to Germany in the Nations League rubber match.



Hong Kong, The Thai women’s volleyball team lost to Germany in 3 straight sets, ending week 3 of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 in Hong Kong.

Women’s Volleyball Nations League 2024 group stage, week 3, match 4 at the Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The Thai national women’s soccer team, ranked 13th in the world, meets Germany, ranked 12th in the world, with previous results. The Thai women’s volleyball team played 11 matches, won 3 matches, lost 8 matches, had 7 points, ranked 12th, while Germany had 6 points, ranked 14th. Statistics from the last 5 meetings, the Thai women’s team won 2. Germany won 3 matches.

In this game, ‘Coach Ya’ Natthapon Srisamutnak, head coach of the Thai women’s team, still uses the same main players as Taddao Nuekchaeng, Phonphan Kerdprach, setter, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, Chatchu-on Moksri. , Ajaraporn Kongyot, Pimpitchaya Kokram and Piyanuch Pannoi, liberos. The results show that the Thai women’s team lost to Germany in 3 straight sets 17-25,

21-25 and 20-25, making the women’s rubber team Thailand played 12 matches, won 3 matches, lost 9 matches, with 7 points, dropping to 13th place, while Germany had 9 points, moving up to 12th place.

After the game, Chatchuon Moksri and Taddao Nuekjang said they were satisfied with the youngsters’ performance. New faces who get to experience the game and ask for a new excuse in the final round

For the next match program, the Thai women’s team. Will enter the field for the final 8 teams of the Nations League 2024 as hosts at the Indoor Stadium Hua Mak on June 20.

Source: Thai News Agency